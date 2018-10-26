Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google Maps is adding a “Follow” button to business listings that, when clicked, will send updates from the business to the user’s “For You” tab. New businesses will also have the ability to have their business listed via a Google My Business profile up to three months prior to their open date.

Why search marketers should care

Google Maps is a key channel for local search marketers using Google My Business, and now, with the addition of a “Follow” button added to business listings found via Google Maps, companies have a new way to engage consumers.

Once a user clicks on the new “Follow” button within a business listing, Google Posts updates from that business will be delivered to the user’s “For You” tab — an area within Google Maps where Google curates recommendations for users based on preferences they’ve shared.

New businesses will also now be able to have a business profile up in Google Maps three months prior to their open date, offering companies the opportunity to give searchers a heads up on new location openings.

“And for those of you who want to be in the know about all the new places opening around town, you’ll start seeing profiles for places before they even open on Google Maps for Android and mobile search—just look for the opening date in orange,” wrote Google Maps product manager Paul Cole.

Google said this feature will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

More on the Google Maps update

The “Follow” button rolled out on Tuesday on Google Maps for Android devices. In the announcement, Google did not mention plans to release these features on iOS devices.

Businesses that want to list their business profiles in Google Maps prior to an open date can do so via Google My Business.

Google’s “For You” tab in Google Maps is a fairly new feature. First announced in May and released in June, it allows users to follow neighborhoods and dining spots and receive recommendations based on those preferences.