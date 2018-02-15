Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced that they are bringing the same style of “one-tap access” they introduced a year ago on Android to iOS users today. With the updated Google Maps app for iOS, you will now have quicker access to explore nearby venues and information, driving directions and transit and commuter information — all in real time.

To access the three tabs that provide this real-time information on iOS, you will need to swipe up from the bottom of the app. Then you should see three tabs:

Explore tab.

Driving tab.

Transit tab.

Here are a couple of screen shots:

Aditya Dhanrajani, product manager at Google Maps, said, “No matter what iOS device you’re using, Google Maps can get you where you’re going and help you explore the world around you.”