Android Police reports Google is testing a new Google Maps interface for Android showing category search suggestions based on where you are looking at the map.

At the top of the map interface, there are search suggestions that show several categories:

Restaurants.

Cafes.

Supermarkets.

Gas stations.

Pharmacies.

Hospitals.

Here is a screen shot from the blog:

It seems these categories are fairly generic, but it would be neat if Google showed more personalized and localized search options based on where you are looking at the map.

Again, this is a limited test. I am unable to replicate this behavior myself.