Google Maps is now available for use on Apple CarPlay, Apple’s car user interface. This brings native support for using Google Maps navigation, search and much more directly in your car that supports iOS CarPlay devices.

Why you should care

The availability of Google Maps in cars that support Apple CarPlay means additional inventory for advertisers as Google Maps users can now use the app natively with CarPlay.

Google has been building out capabilities for advertisers to drive traffic to local stores. Local campaigns, announced this summer, are designed strictly to drive traffic to stores from ads across all of Google’s platforms, including Maps. Local campaigns report on store visits using anonymized and aggregated data from signed-in Google users who have opted to turn location history on.

More on this change

You can download Google Maps if you have not done so on iTunes or just go to the App Store on your device and check for updates.

We are expecting Waze and some other third-party, non-Apple Maps, products to be available as well on Apple CarPlay in the near future.

I expect to give this a spin and update you on my experience with third-party mapping apps in the near future. For now, go download the update and give it a try.