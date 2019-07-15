Several people are sharing screenshots on Twitter of a feature in the Google search results that lets you share search results. It has three icons, one to share, one to open the cache page and one to open the result in a new window.

What does it look like? Here are some screen shots we found on Twitter:

What's with these new icons in SERPs? Ability to share, open cache & open in a new tab! Is this new? @Google @googlechrome @searchliaison #SEO pic.twitter.com/xKnx0szR5m — Tom Pool (@cptntommy) July 15, 2019

Actually my colleague screengrabbed them. Thought they were from a plugin at first. Three little dots to the right of the snippet, when you mouseover you get those three icons. pic.twitter.com/pBp2wtwf1K — Will O'Hara 👨🏽‍💻 (@willohara) July 15, 2019

How it works. You can access this feature if you are in this beta test by clicking on the three dots on the top right of the search results. Google is constantly testing new user interfaces, so if you are lucky, you might be in this Google search experiment.

Why we care. Google has tried sharing search results through Google+ and other means over the years. Here is Google trying it out again. Will this user interface launch? That is hard to say. Can it lead to searchers interacting with the search results differently? Possibly. Any change to the Google search results interface can impact traffic from Google search to your web site. Although this seems like just a test and even so, it doesn’t seem like an interface that would impact traffic all that much.