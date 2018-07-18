Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google My Business (GMB) is rolling out a new feature to notify business owners when their local listings go live in Google Maps and Google Search.

Allyson Wright, community manager, Google My Business, announced this in the forums, saying “We’re in the process [of] launching a new notification that informs you when your business goes live on Google services, like Search and Maps.”

This feature will not work for those who do bulk submissions or have over 100 listings in their account. It’s only available for those who have their user-language preference is set to “en-US.”

Even if you haven’t yet signed up for Google My Business, you’ll receive two separate notifications: a welcome email and another one when the listing is live — assuming GMB has your proper email address.

You can also configure your Google My Business notifications at https://business.google.com/settings.

If you don’t see this feature yet, don’t worry, Google said. “This will be rolling out more broadly soon.”