As I’ve watched the “what is martech?” conversation playing out on our sister site, MarTech Today. It’s made me rethink the parallel question for Search Engine Land: “What is search marketing?” Our knee-jerk reactions are often very Google- and Microsoft-centric, but people search pretty much everywhere online nowadays–and especially as we’ve become even more digital this past year.

I remember the old statistic that “YouTube is the second largest search engine,” but our target markets also search on Amazon for products, Instagram for brands, Facebook Groups for crowdsourced answers, Pinterest for inspiration, and more. Searchers on each platform have very different goals, but if you exist there–it’s key that you’re taking them into consideration, figuring out who’s searching for you there, and optimizing across them. How do you optimize for search outside of Google and Bing? Let me know clyden@thirddoormedia.com.

Instagram tests auto-captions for stories

Instagram is currently testing a “closed caption” sticker that can be used to auto-caption video stories in the social media platform. The new option offers accessibility but also more versatility for brands, creators, and influencers.

To get captions, you can add the Captions sticker to a story. You’ll get a “transcribing audio…” loading prompt, and then you can see the transcription on the video. Because it’s a test, it hasn’t rolled out for everyone yet, but captioning already exists for Facebook videos and for IGTV, so we can likely expect it to be more widely available soon.

Why we care. Not only does closed captioning enhance accessibility for people who have hearing disabilities, but data shows that on video platforms like YouTube, content with closed captions saw a 13% increase in views, says 3Playmedia. Plus, 80% of people who watch videos with captions do so because they can’t turn the sound on in their environment, according to data from the UK’s Ofcom. That’s people like me who browse Instagram while holding a sleeping baby, people who watch while at work, or those who view Instagram Stories on their commute (when we do that again).

U mad, bro? Google v. Microsoft wars return

Google published a scathing rebuke of Microsoft last week after Microsoft chastised Google’s ongoing disagreements with publishers across the world. The condemnation comes on the heels of Google threatening to pull out of Australia when the country’s legislation indicated Google would have to pay for linking to news sites in search results. The issue was resolved with Google’s News Showcase.

Microsoft chastises Google. Microsoft endorsed Australia’s move to force Google to compensate publishers in a blog post in February and went a step further by saying the US should do the same: “The United States should not object to a creative Australian proposal that strengthens democracy by requiring tech companies to support a free press. It should copy it instead,” said Brad Smith, Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer.

Google hits back. In the response, Google’s SVP of Global Affairs, Kent Walker seems to distract from Google’s bad press around the journalism controversy by bringing up Microsoft’s SolarWinds hack: ”It’s no coincidence that Microsoft’s newfound interest in attacking us comes on the heels of the SolarWinds attack and at a moment when they’ve allowed tens of thousands of their customers…to be actively hacked via major Microsoft vulnerabilities.”

Why we care. Well, firstly, who doesn’t grab their popcorn when big tech brands beef? The whole thing reads like a salty non-sequitur founded on corporate “what-about-isms.” But Google’s response also came right before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee was to hear testimony this past Friday for whether news outlets should be able to negotiate with Facebook and Google for better terms–a hearing in which Smith just happens to also be testifying. “The hearings come after a bipartisan report from the House Judiciary Committee, released last year, found that tech companies are harming journalism and, in turn, democracy, by using data collected from readers of online news articles to dominate the digital advertising space, which media companies also rely on,” wrote Alex Vuocolo. It’s a tangled web that’s an extension of what search marketers are already dealing with: privacy, search results, and monetization.

COVID shifts social and content agency work in-house

More brands are shifting their marketing in-house this year after COVID changed the landscape of digital marketing, according to data from Gartner’s CMO Spend Survey. In a tweet last week, Jennifer Hoffman shared the chart above which shows that over half of the CMOs surveyed ditched their agencies in 2020. Other areas that were transitioned from agencies to brand marketing teams included content marketing, video and podcast production, and PR.

Why we care. Most any agency will tell you that a year ago, they saw huge shifts in their client bases. People paused their marketing, lowered their spend, and waited to see what happened as the pandemic was just beginning to play out in the US. Those numbers shifted as consumers embarked on a mostly-digital lifestyle over the past year. However, the move to bring marketing resources in-house (whether placing responsibilities on existing employees or hiring focused talent in these areas) could help brands save money, have more direct control over their search marketing, and mitigate the added stress of client-agency relationships during an already stressful time for businesses.

Excel never dies: The spreadsheet that launched a million companies

If you’ve met or had even the shortest professional interaction with me, you know I love a good spreadsheet. I plan my vacations in spreadsheets. I coordinate my SEO work in spreadsheets. My life thrives in spreadsheets. What I didn’t consider about my go-to application, though, is how fundamental it has been to the creation of pretty much everything in SaaS and martech… until I read this piece by Packy McCormick.

The flexibility of Excel means users and businesses can create any process, workflow, database, list, tool, calendar, or dashboard in a single application. McCormick argues that watching what people build in Excel has been the roadmap for new and useful tools B2B, SaaS, and martech:

“Excel may be the most influential software ever built… Users can create fully functional software programs in the form of a humble spreadsheet to solve problems in a seemingly limitless number of domains. These programs often serve as high-fidelity prototypes of domain specific applications just begging to be brought to market in a more polished form.

If you want to see the future of B2B software, look at what Excel users are hacking together in spreadsheets today.”

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, of course. Excel has its limitations which include a lack of data provenance, the inability to version within the program and no guardrails like specific SaaS software would include.

But, if you truly think about it, so many martech SaaS campaigns are built on the idea that you “no longer have to rely on clunky spreadsheets.” The article promises, though, that no matter how many niche software applications are built to unbundle Excel for their particular audience, Excel will never die.