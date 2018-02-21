Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google to move more sites to mobile-first index in coming weeks
Google plans to roll more sites into the mobile-first index in the near future. Are you ready?
Gary Illyes from Google just announced onstage at PubCon, a webmaster conference, that Google plans on rolling more sites into the mobile-first index over the next several weeks.
Marie Haynes, who is in the audience, posted on Twitter:
Jesse McDonald, also in the audience, posted on Twitter as well:
The mobile-first index is Google’s attempt at looking at the web and indexing and ranking the web from a mobile-first perspective. This means that if you have a mobile-friendly version of your website, instead of indexing the desktop version, Google will first index that website’s mobile version.
We have a large FAQ for everything we know about the Google mobile-first index — so be sure to catch up there, because it should be expanding in the not-so-distant future.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.