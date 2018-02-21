Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Gary Illyes from Google just announced onstage at PubCon, a webmaster conference, that Google plans on rolling more sites into the mobile-first index over the next several weeks.

Marie Haynes, who is in the audience, posted on Twitter:

Announcement – In the next month and a half or so, Google is moving a LOT of sites to mobile first.@methode #Pubcon — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) February 21, 2018

Jesse McDonald, also in the audience, posted on Twitter as well:

In the coming weeks, several sites should start seeing a switch to the mobile-first index. @methode #Pubcon — Jesse McDonald (@jesseseogeek) February 21, 2018

The mobile-first index is Google’s attempt at looking at the web and indexing and ranking the web from a mobile-first perspective. This means that if you have a mobile-friendly version of your website, instead of indexing the desktop version, Google will first index that website’s mobile version.

We have a large FAQ for everything we know about the Google mobile-first index — so be sure to catch up there, because it should be expanding in the not-so-distant future.