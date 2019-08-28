Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is reorganizing how it presents publisher content policies, and standardizing its content policies and restrictions across AdSense, AdMob and Ad Manager.

Google content policies will soon be divided into two categories: Google Publisher Policies and Google Publisher Restrictions. The Google Publisher Policies page will outline the types of content that cannot be monetized and the Google Publisher Restrictions page will outline specific content types that do not violate policies, but may not be appealing to all advertisers, such as alcohol or tobacco-related content.

The updates are scheduled to go live in September and are aimed at creating a simplified experience for publishers in terms of understanding what content can be monetized.

Why we should care

Brands and marketers have long been pushing for digital ad platforms to create more transparent and brand-safe environments. In the process, many of the content policies from ad platforms have been difficult to follow and understand for publishers — knowing what content cannot be monetized versus the types of content that can be monetized, but may not fit an advertiser’s branding standards. With this update, Google is making it easier for publishers to follow the rules.

“One consistent piece of feedback we’ve heard from our publishers is that they want us to further simplify our policies, across products, so that they are easier to understand and follow,” writes Google’s Director of Sustainable Ads Scott Spencer on the Inside AdSense blog.

It’s worth noting, Google isn’t updating any of its actual content policies, only restructuring the framework around how they are presented.

More on the news

The new Google Publisher Policies page will outline content that cannot be monetized, such as illegal content, dangerous or derogatory, or sexually explicit content.

The Google Publisher Restrictions page will list the specific types of content that doesn’t necessarily violate content policies, but may not be appealing for some advertisers: “Publishers will not receive a policy violation for trying to monetize this content, but only some advertisers and advertising products will bid on it.”

Google reports it removed 734,000 publishers and app developers from it ad network last year for violating publisher policies.