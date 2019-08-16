Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has added the ability to see all your reviews across multiple listings on a single page. You can see this within Google My Business reviews section at https://business.google.com/reviews.

The announcement. Google announced it over here saying “Businesses can view reviews for multiple listings at once. With bulk reviews, you’ll be able to view, reply to, and flag reviews for multiple listings from one place.”

This is available in location groups with 500 or fewer locations, but is not available for organization accounts.

What it looks like. When you login to Google My Business, click on the left side to access the “Manage reviews” tab. Click it to see all your reviews on one page.

Why we care. This can be very useful for those who manage more than one location or listing. You can quickly see all the reviews under your Google My Business account, and you no longer need to click into each individual listing to see its reviews. This should save you time and help you find and report on important reviews sooner.