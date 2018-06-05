Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has announced that the Google My Business Agency Dashboard is launching today. We had heard that this feature was coming a month ago, and now it is live.

The Agency Dashboard lets local marketing agencies and local SEOs manage multiple listings in a more efficient and productive manner. If you are an agency, you can register here to gain access to the new dashboard.

Here are the features available within the new Agency Dashboard:

Manage all your locations under one account; there is no longer a limit of 100 locations per account in this dashboard.

Send and receive invitations to manage listings and see the status of those invitations.

Location Groups: You are required to put all organizations into a Location Group (previously known as a business account) to help with location management. Agencies can request access to a customer’s location through a Location Group, or customers can invite an agency’s Location Group to co-manage their listing.

New user Groups enable agencies to manage teams and control access to their Location Groups with different permission levels.

You can also quickly search for locations within your entire account or within a particular Location Group.