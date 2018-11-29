Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google released an update to the Google My Business API, the method developers can use to obtain data from Google My Business. The new version is numbered 4.3 and brings the addition of Q&A APIs so you can retrieve questions, post answers, and provide FAQs. It also lets you read reviews in bulk, identify unclaimed locations, report location issues and much more.

Here is a full list of what is new and what has changed in version 4.3:

Questions and Answers APIs:

Retrieve questions, post answers, and provide frequently asked questions on your business locations.

Bulk-Read Reviews:

Retrieve reviews for multiple locations in a single call.

Recommended GoogleLocations:

See unclaimed locations that Google thinks might be owned by you.

Report GoogleLocation Issues:

Report issues with either RecommendedGoogleLocations or GoogleLocations results.

Service Enum for PriceList sections:

Identify a PriceList section as either containing FOOD items or SERVICES provided.

Media Description:

Provide a caption when uploading new media.

CHAINS_QUERIES Insights:

Retrieve the number of times a location was shown as a result of a search for the chain it belongs to.

Notifications for Organization Accounts and Location Groups:

Accounts configured for Pub/Sub notifications will now also receive those notifications for any listings contained in an Organization Account or Location Groups they are a admin of.

ListLocations for Org Account and Location Groups:

accounts.locations.list called with a User Group or Organization account now displays all locations that are accessible by that account.

Why does it matter? These additions can help businesses that manage many locations, be it agencies or larger businesses with multiple locations. Using the API to build your own tools to better keep track of important information, like Q&As submitted about your businesses in Google Maps and local, is important. Be sure your local listings in Google are properly managed, maintained and looked over — sometimes APIs can help with that.