Google has expanded the ability for more businesses to add their services to their menus. This includes not just restaurant owners, which they added a few months ago, but more service businesses, from plumbers to florists to health and beauty, and even web developers.

To access this, log in to your Google My Business listing, click on the info tab and select the add or edit services icon:

Then you can add your services to this pop-up so that they show up on your local profile:

Google said, “[S]ame as the food establishment menu editor, this feature will only be available if the listing is not currently connected to a third-party provider and for listings in English speaking locals.” And Google added, “If your listing is currently displaying an incorrect menu, please see this help center link for more information on how to correct or remove the link.”