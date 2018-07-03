Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google My Business is rolling out a new report in the Insights section of the console that is designed to show businesses how people are searching within Google Maps or Google Search to find your local listings. It is called the “queries used to find your business” report, and it shows the most popular queries for your business by unique users within a time frame.

Mike Blumenthal was the first to spot this and posted the screen shot below on his blog.

A Google spokesperson confirmed this is rolling out more widely. However, I cannot replicate this within my Google My Business account.

Here is the screen shot of the report:

Google also recently added subjective attributes reporting within the Insights section.