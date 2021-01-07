Google is now rolling out new performance reports within the Google My Business insights section. These new reports have been a long time coming with hints of it back in August and then again last month. But now these reports are live for you to access and test out.

What it looks like. To access the reports, login to your Google My Business profile and click on “insights.” At the top of the page you may see a message that reads “your insights are moving.”

Then when you click on “see new profile performance” you should see a screen that looks like this:

The metrics. The metrics given here show you the number of calls and messages you get within a 6-month timeframe. Google also plots the data by month. Below it also shows you the searchers conducted for searchers to find you Google business listing in Google Search and Google Maps.

The results are missing metrics such as website clicks and driving directions initiated. It also does not show you if they found you on Google Search versus on Google Maps, like the current Google Insights report show you. The reports do not show you the photo views and quality of those photos and more.

Google has a new help document on these changes over here.

Why we care. The positive is that these new reports give you 6-months of data, which is twice as long as the 3-months of data we get thus far. But it is missing some data points as we mentioned above.

This seems like an early release and I hope that when it comes time for Google to replace the insights report with the performance report, that all the data points are migrated over to the new platform.