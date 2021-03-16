Google launched a new tool within Google My Business to manage your reviews, including the ability to see removal requests. One of the tool’s options lets you check the status of a review that you reported to Google for takedown.

The new tool. You can access this new tool here. Step one is to select your business, then select if you want to check the status of a reported review or if you want to report a new review for a takedown.

After you select report a new review for takedown, Google gives you a list of your recent reviews that you can click to view on Google Maps or submit a takedown request:

If you select the option to check the status of a review you previously reported, it will show you those reviews, including the current status.

You can then select that review to see more of a summary and even submit an appeal if your takedown request was not accepted.

Please note, there is a limit to the number of reviews Google will show you here. Joy Hawkins reported, “This feature seems to only work for Google My Business accounts that have a small number of listings in them. I tried it in an account with 33 listings, and it said, ‘Based on the number of Business Profiles you manage, this process is not available.’ Our agency account also had too many listings to qualify to use it.”

Why we care. Previously, there was no real way to see the status of reviews you submitted for a takedown in an organized fashion. Now there is by using this new tool. So if you have a client or a boss who is inpatient about removing a negative review, you can at least go to this tool to show them the latest status.