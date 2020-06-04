Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google My Business has launched a new feature to give local businesses more flexibility with their business hours that reflect ways they’re adapting for social distancing as they start to reopen.

You can now set up “more hours” in Google My Business with special times for seniors, pickup, kitchen, and more. You can even set these hours by day of the week and multiple times per day.

How it works. You will need to login to your business profile in Google My Business.

On your computer, sign in to Google My Business. If you have multiple locations, open the location you’d like to manage. Click Info. Next to “More hours” click Edit . In the “More hours” box under “Add hours,” click on the type of hours that are applicable. Next to the day of the week you want to change, check the box and enter your hours. After you entered all hours, click Apply.

Here is the “more hours” button:

Here is where you select the types of more hours you want to add:

And here is how you set the hours by day and/or multiple times per day:

Why we care. This should give many businesses the flexibility they need to reflect changes to their business hours for COVID-19. Stores and supermarkets that offer special hours of senior citizens, for example, will now be able to communicate that in their Google local listings.