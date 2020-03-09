Google is asking businesses to update its Google My Business listings if the business is affected by COVID-19. Google posted a new help document describing that businesses can update their business hours, phone numbers, business descriptions and/or use Google Posts to share more information.

Google’s help document. Google placed a notice at the top of the Google My Business support pages that reads, “If your business is affected by COVID-19, update your profile to provide the most accurate info. Learn more.”

IFor example, change your hours of operation if you’re closing early, or add more details to your description. The updates will show on your Business Profile on Google Search and Maps.”

Why we care. It is important for you to keep your customers up-to-date on your business operations. If you are impacted in any way that might change how your business hours are impacted, or you need to update the phone number to go to your home or mobile number, or anything else, Google wants you to let your customers know about that. People use Google search all the time to look for updated information on your business and here Google is reminding you to update your Google My Business listing with those details.

