Google News app lets users access content in two languages
Personalization preferences are maintained across both languages.
George Nguyen on November 4, 2019 at 12:08 pm
The Google News app now lets users see content in two languages, Google announced on Monday.
Why we should care
Some publishers may experience increased traffic from users who speak and read in multiple languages. Those users will now be able to find and consume news in two languages in their Google News app. This is particularly relevant for publishers in multilingual regions, such as Canada, India and Switzerland.
More on the announcement
- This feature is available across 141 countries and 41 languages on the Android and iOS versions of the Google News app. It is not available on the Google News web app.
- Users can have a total of two language and region pairs.
- The user’s personalization preferences are maintained across all language choices.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.