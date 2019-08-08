Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has confirmed that as of earlier this morning it is unable to index new content across the web. There is a bug that Google said is “impacting some sites.”

We're aware of reports of indexing issues that are impacting some sites beginning earlier today. We'll provide another update when we have more information to share. — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 8, 2019

But it is bigger than some sites. From our view, this seems much larger than just “some sites.” Clearly Google is eager to fix any indexing issues, because Google wants to surface the most recent content from publishers. For Google to not show breaking news from the Washington Post, New York Times, Wall Street Journal and other popular magazines is something Google probably isn’t too happy about.

What it looks like. If you try to search for content from a popular news site and then filter to only show content within the past hour, you won’t currently be given any new real content from that site.

Looks to me like Google has (news)-indexing issues again. (Try searching "News", "sort by date", "past hour") A lot of news don't get indexed. (Very few do but it's a bit random and nowhere near all.) @searchliaison @JohnMu pic.twitter.com/r7r02xshtY — Valentin Pletzer (@VorticonCmdr) August 8, 2019

Even smaller sites like my personal blog that is in Google News is having issues as well:

So this does seem pretty widespread.

URL Inspection tool bugs. Related to this, Google said the URL Inspection tool within Google Search Console is also having issues. Google said on Twitter, “We recommend waiting for this issue to be resolved, and then checking the URLs later on. Thanks for your patience & sorry for the inconvenience!”

Related to this, we're currently seeing issues in the URL Inspection tool within Search Console. We recommend waiting for this issue to be resolved, and then checking the URLs later on. Thanks for your patience & sorry for the inconvenience! — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 8, 2019

So if you want to try to manually submit your URLs to Google’s index through the tools inside of Google Search Console, you would be out of luck.

Again? Yes, again, Google had issues indexing new content back in May 2019 and also in April had an issue where Google de-indexed many sites back in April 2019.

Why we care. If Google is not able to index your new content, and if a lot of your Google traffic comes from fresh content, then your traffic will likely see a decline through the duration of this bug. This may also have an impact on your Google Search Console performance reports, so keep that in mind as well.

This is currently an ongoing issue and Google has not fixed it as of yet.