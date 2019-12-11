Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has been spotted displaying reviews in a carousel format, placed more prominently on local business profiles. The feature was spotted by digital marketer Aneel Badyal and confirmed by a Google spokesperson.

A screenshot of the reviews carousel that surfaces on GMB profiles for relevant queries. Source: Aneel Badyal.

Why we care

Review excerpts on Google My Business-powered (GMB) listings are not new; however, this is the first time they are displayed in a scrollable carousel format that may promote viewing more reviews without the user having to click “see all reviews.” Additionally, the reviews carousel is placed high enough on the listing (below the business’ name and above its contact info) that the user does not have to scroll down to view them.

This interface tweak is beneficial for businesses with positive reviews and underscores the importance of reviews within the context of your GMB profile.

More on the news

“We’ve begun showing Reviews and Q&A that are relevant to the user’s query on the business profile,” a Google spokesperson confirmed to Search Engine Land. “These are surfaced when there is a sufficient number of high quality reviews/Q&A for the specific place related to the user’s query.”

The reviews and Q&A sections are currently only available in English.

Q&A sections within GMB listings have been around for some time, but have not been spotted receiving the carousel treatment.