Google has officially announced the full roll out of the new beta version of the Google Search Console on the Webmaster blog. As we reported, the beta had reached nearly everyone as of a couple of weeks ago.

“We are happy to announce that the new Search Console is now available to all sites,” Google wrote on its Webmaster Central blog.

The old interface will remain up for the foreseeable future, and you can continue to use both versions of the Google Search Console.

Google has said there is a lot more to come in the new Google Search Console. The company wants users to submit feedback about the new Search Console to express “which feature would you love to see in the next iteration of Search Console.”

The Search Console UX team explains in the blog post how the new Search Console came about and evolved based on response from users. “We A/B tested some of the new Search Console reports against the existing reports with 30,000 users. We tracked issue fix rates to verify new Search Console drives better results and sent out follow-up surveys to learn about their experience,” the team shared. It received feedback primarily through three methods: the help forums, the submit feedback link and a group of beta testers called the “Search Console panel.”

As examples of how user response informed the product, the team said, “The error and coverage reports were originally separated which could lead to multiple views of the same error. As a result of user feedback we united the error and coverage reporting offering one holistic view. Additionally some of the “most recent feedback confirmed that export functionality was not a nice-to-have, but rather a requirement for many users and helped us tune detailed help pages in the initial release.”

The team will continue to take feedback from users via Search Console’s feedback button and through the user panel.

You can access the new version by clicking here.