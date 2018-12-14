Google announced Thursday on Twitter that it has officially removed several of the old reports within the old Google Search Console. This comes as no surprise as we reported earlier that Google would be dropping these reports on December 13.

Which reports were removed? Google removed several reports from the old version of the Google Search Console. The specific reports that were removed include the AMP, Index Status, Links, Manual Actions, Mobile Usability, Rich Cards, and Search Analytics reports.

Don’t worry. Google has replacement reports in the new version of Google Search Console. Some have the same name, such as the manual actions report, while others have new names like the old Search Analytics report is now known as the Performance report. Every report Google removed to date has a similar version in the new Google Search Console.

There are still many other reports that have remained in the old version of the Google Search Console at this point in time.

What does it look like? Google posted notices and hyperlink buttons to communicate that the old reports were removed and how users can access the new reports. Here are screen shots from a few of these old reports:

Have a problem? If you have a problem with the new reports, Google said you should submit feedback through the new Google Search Console. You can do that from the menu by clicking on submit feedback.

What Google said. Here is Google’s post on Twitter:

As always, your feedback is important to us! Let us know in the main menu what's working for you, and what we can improve in the new Search Console. pic.twitter.com/OOcWq9tMHa — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) December 13, 2018

Why should you care? Google said it is currently only removing reports that have replacements in the new version of the Google Search Console. In some cases that may mean you need to learn how to use a new report or change your day-to-day routine and start using the new report over the old one. But overall, Google said you should be able to get the data you want from the new reports. It will just take a bit of time to learn how to use them, as we said earlier.