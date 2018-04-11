Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
Google officially rolls out ‘More results’ search button on mobile
After confirming it was testing the 'More results' button earlier this week, Google tweeted an official announcement about its launch today.
Google has officially launched its “More results” search button on mobile, making it possible for additional search results to load beyond the first set of results displayed.
The announcement, made via a tweet from the Google’s @SearchLiason account, confirmed that the new “More results” button will replace the previous “Next” button that would display a new page of mobile search results.
We’ve launched a new “More results” button that makes it easier & faster to get more search results on mobile. Now additional listings load below the ones already being viewed, rather than the old “Next” button that would load an entirely new page…. pic.twitter.com/A4ZMXFlwd0
— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 11, 2018
Google says the “More results” button will load more organic results first before loading relevant ads under the organic results and will appear for searchers using the Google app on iOS and Android devices and major mobile browsers — except for Chrome for iOS. (Google says support for Chrome on iOS is coming.)
Earlier this week, Google’s Danny Sullivan confirmed it was running a test on the new “More results” button. Search Engine Land first reported on the “More results” mobile search feature in December of last year.
We're listening.
