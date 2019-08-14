Google opens up to fantasy sports ads in the U.S.
The policy change allows fantasy sports services to advertise on properties such as Google Search and YouTube.
With a change to its advertising policies, Google will begin accepting ads from fantasy sports services in certain U.S. states this month, the company announced Tuesday.
Why we should care
Fantasy sports companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings
The wild-spending heyday in which FanDuel and DraftKings spent huge sums on marketing to acquire customers may have passed Google by, but as more states allow daily fantasy sports, the marketing opportunities will continue to expand.
More on the news
- Advertisers will need to meet minimum creative requirements and must hold state licenses
whererequired to promote their products in targeted states.
- If advertisers operate in a state where no license is required, they must hold a state license in at least one other state.
- Gambling services must apply for certification with Google to be eligible to advertise.

