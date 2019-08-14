Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

With a change to its advertising policies, Google will begin accepting ads from fantasy sports services in certain U.S. states this month, the company announced Tuesday.

Why we should care

Fantasy sports companies such as FanDuel, DraftKings and Yahoo Daily Fantasy will be able to buy ads across Google properties, including Search and YouTube, via Google Ads and DV360. Google had been an outlier in banning fantasy sports advertising, FanDuel CMO Mike Faffensperger told AdWeek.

The wild-spending heyday in which FanDuel and DraftKings spent huge sums on marketing to acquire customers may have passed Google by, but as more states allow daily fantasy sports, the marketing opportunities will continue to expand.

More on the news

Advertisers will need to meet minimum creative requirements and must hold state licenses where required to promote their products in targeted states.

required to promote their products in targeted states. If advertisers operate in a state where no license is required, they must hold a state license in at least one other state.

Gambling services must apply for certification with Google to be eligible to advertise.