The folks at RankRanger are reporting that the people also ask box is showing up for 40% of queries, when just a week ago, it was showing for 52% of queries. That is a 12-point reduction and a big change. Moz is also showing a big drop in this feature showing up in Google search.

People also ask. This is a box has become incredibly common to see in the search results. We had an article about the explosion of people also ask in Google search. But now it seems like Google may be reversing course. Here is what the people also ask box looks like:

The charts. Here are charts from RankRanger and Moz showing the decline. Both companies measure different query sets and may define “related questions” differently but both show a decline.

RankRanger shows a 12-point drop – 52% to 40% of all queries.

Mozcast shows a 6-point drop from 93% to 87% of all queries.

What was impacted? Mordy Oberstein from RankRanger said the most affected areas were product, service, and local keywords.

Why we care. If Google is showing fewer people also ask features and your site or industry is impacted by this change, it might lead you to change your strategy slightly. Optimizing for the people also ask features may not be worthwhile going forward, maybe. This might be a temporary change or not – so it is hard to say. We recommend you keep an eye on this for your website, and see what changes you might make if this change does not reverse itself.