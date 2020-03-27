Google released an update on its efforts aimed at providing support for businesses, health workers and organizations as well as governments during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. As part of its overall commitment of more than $800 million is $340 in ad credits for small and medium-sized businesses.

SMB ad credits. In the coming months, Google said, eligible advertisers will see notifications about available ad credits in their Google Ads accounts. The credits can be used throughout 2020 on ads across the Google ecosystem, including Search, Display and YouTube, and on any campaign types.

To be eligible, SMBs will need to have had active Google Ads accounts since January 1, 2019.

Additional ad grants. Google is also committing $20 million in ad grants to community financial institutions and NGOs to run PSAs on relief funds and resources for SMBs.

In addition, the company said it is increasing ad grants available to the World Health Organization and other government agencies to “provide critical information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19” from an initial $25 million to $250 million.

Why we care. SMBS are particularly vulnerable during this crisis. Google says it hopes to “alleviate some of the costs to stay in touch with their customers.” There are still several unknowns: how much with the typical business receive, how far will the ad credits stretch and will they come in time to make a difference? The credits are aimed at supporting existing customers. Google has long offered starter credits as an incentive for new advertisers.