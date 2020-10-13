Google announced a new feature for Podcasters named Google Podcast Manager. Podcast Manager allows podcasters to see how well their podcasts are performing in Google Search.

What Podcast Manager does. Google said Google Podcast Manager enables “podcasters can see impressions and clicks for Google Podcasts results that appear in Search, as well as top discovered episodes and search terms that led to their podcast.”

It looks like this is a version of the search performance report in Google Search Console for podcasts.

Here is what Google says this provides:

See what works, by the second: Dive deep into each episode to see when your listeners tune in—and when they drop off.

Understand new listening habits: See how your audience listens across devices like smart speakers, smartphones and desktops.

Reach listeners across Google: Claim your podcast and ensure it’s available to millions of podcast listeners across Google Search, Google Assistant, the Google Podcasts app and more.

What it looks like. I added my weekly video podcast to the Google Podcast Manager. It currently does not have any data but this is what I see right now:

How to Optimize Podcasts for Google. Google posted these details on how to optimize for Podcasts on Google. You can learn more about this over here.

Where to sign up. You can sign up for Google Podcast Manager at https://podcastsmanager.google.com/about

Why we care. Podcasts are super popular now and show up often in Google Search. If you are running a podcast, you will probably want to uncover how they perform directly in Google Search and this tool does that for you.