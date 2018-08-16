Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google is now showing Google Posts in the local three-pack — local listings — in web search. Typically, Google has shown Google Posts when a single local panel shows up for a specific business. But now, if you search for some branded queries, Google will show a tab for “Posts” that will show Google Posts for that brand.

Michael Blumenthal noticed this for a search on [allstate dallas], and it adds a tab for Posts. Just to be clear, this currently does not show up on desktop; it only shows on mobile. In addition, it doesn’t show for [allstate new york] or other variations, such as [allstate new jersey] or [allstate san diego].

Here is a screen shot of this in action:

When you click on “Posts,” it loads them:

If you see other queries that trigger Google Posts in the local pack, please let us know on Twitter at @sengineland.