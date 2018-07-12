Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google My Business has added the ability for businesses to add a “call now” button to their Google Posts. Before, the call-to-action options on the Google Posts for the “What’s New” box included “book,” “order online,” “buy,” “learn more,” “sign up” and “get offer.” Now Google has a new option that lists the business’s phone number.

Here is a screen shot:

When I tested the “call now” button, it put in my business’s toll-free 800 phone number. I did not have the ability to change it to a different number.

Joy Hawkins, who first spotted this, shared a GIF of how the button looks in the search results: