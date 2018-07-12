Google Posts adds ‘call now’ button
The new option within Google My Business lets you include your phone number as a call to action.
Barry Schwartz on July 12, 2018 at 3:20 pm
Google My Business has added the ability for businesses to add a “call now” button to their Google Posts. Before, the call-to-action options on the Google Posts for the “What’s New” box included “book,” “order online,” “buy,” “learn more,” “sign up” and “get offer.” Now Google has a new option that lists the business’s phone number.
Here is a screen shot:
When I tested the “call now” button, it put in my business’s toll-free 800 phone number. I did not have the ability to change it to a different number.
Joy Hawkins, who first spotted this, shared a GIF of how the button looks in the search results:
