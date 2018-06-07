Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google announced Wednesday that within Google My Business, two new Google Posts categories are available. Now, in addition to using Google Posts to tell people what’s new at your business or about upcoming events, you can also post about new offers and new products that you want to highlight.

“We’ve added 2 new post types: product and offer post! Product and offer posts allow you to post your product and promotional details to your customers,” Google said.

Google Posts originally started as a way for businesses to highlight offers, but Google redesigned the interface a few months back to segment out types of Posts. It lets business owners add more fields of data based on the type of Google Post they are adding. If it is event-driven, dates are important, and if it is product-driven, then pricing is important.

Here are the four types of posts now available, according to Google:

What’s new posts: Posts that provide general information about your business. You can include a photo/video, link, CTA button and other information. For example, a restaurant could make a post to promote a new menu item.

Posts that provide general information about your business. You can include a photo/video, link, CTA button and other information. For example, a restaurant could make a post to promote a new menu item. Event posts: Posts that promote an event your business is involved with or supports. Event posts require a title, start/end dates and time and may include a photo/video, CTA button and other information. For example, a bookstore may advertise a local author’s book signing or a book club meeting.

Posts that promote an event your business is involved with or supports. Event posts require a title, start/end dates and time and may include a photo/video, CTA button and other information. For example, a bookstore may advertise a local author’s book signing or a book club meeting. Offer posts: Posts that provide promotional sales or offers from your business. Offer posts require a title and start/end dates and times. A “View offer” CTA button is automatically added to the post. You can also include a photo/video, coupon code, link, and terms and conditions with the post. For example, a pizza parlor may advertise 20 percent off large pizzas for a week.

Posts that provide promotional sales or offers from your business. Offer posts require a title and start/end dates and times. A “View offer” CTA button is automatically added to the post. You can also include a photo/video, coupon code, link, and terms and conditions with the post. For example, a pizza parlor may advertise 20 percent off large pizzas for a week. Product posts: Posts that emphasize a specific product your business sells. Product posts require a title and photo or video. You can also include a CTA button and other information. For example, an electronics store may promote a new phone for sale.

Here are the options for Google Posts for Products:

Here are the options for Google Posts for Offers: