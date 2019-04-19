Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Sign up for our NEW daily brief, your #1 source for need-to-know search marketing news.

Google has announced that Google Posts in select countries now supports the ability to highlight customer testimonials. Specifically reviews with 4 to 5 stars can showcase positive reviews left for your business.

“In some countries, Google My Business now provides suggested posts to help you showcase positive reviews. These posts are automatically suggested based on 4 or 5-star reviews recently left for your business,” the company posted on Twitter.

It is not clear which countries support this.

“In some countries, Google My Business will provide suggested posts to help you showcase positive reviews left for your business,” the company said. “You may get suggestions for new testimonials to post when you sign in to Google My Business, or via email notifications. These posts are automatically suggested based on 4 or 5-star reviews recently left for your business. You’ll be able to review and edit the post before publishing it.”

Why we should care. Google Posts are an excellent way to bring more visibility to your Google local listings in Google Maps and Google web search. It helps you showcase your business, highlight deals, new ideas, events and so much more. It is worthwhile for local businesses to check out Google Posts and now, with this new feature, you may be able to highlight your happy customers!