Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google seems to be testing a new Google Posts feature that supports the ability to upload videos, in addition to photos, in your Google Posts. Google Posts has only worked with photos uploading, but now Andy Simpson says he can upload videos as well.

Google Posts is a feature that allows people and businesses to create content directly on Google which appears highly ranked in Google search results for their names and brands.

Simpson shared a screen shot on Twitter of the video thumbnail showing up for a local panel. I am able to replicate the result, and the video does play both on desktop and mobile search results.

Here is a screen shot:

Simpson also shared that the Google Posts back end now shows the ability to upload both photos and videos. I personally just see the message to upload photos, without the ability to upload videos:

This seems to be a limited release, but maybe this is something Google plans to announce at their annual Google I/O conference?

We have reached out for a comment from Google and will update the story if and when we hear back.