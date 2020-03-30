Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Given the recent Google My Business (GMB) policy changes, limited support and the general confusion during the coronavirus crisis, many local SEOs have had problems with listings updates and other GMB features. Posts is one critical GMB tool that has been operating unevenly.

Posts were disabled. Google now says Posts are working, however, after having been “temporarily disabled.” It’s not clear why Posts were disabled; the company didn’t offer any explanation.

Business posts were temporarily disabled and have now resumed. For more information, check out our Help Center→ https://t.co/cbEOr72wSR — Google My Business (@GoogleMyBiz) March 30, 2020

Google has been working with reduced support staff and recently temporarily shut down “reviews, new review replies, new short names, all videos, and all Q&A.” It’s not clear when those features will return. But we’ll be discussing review management in this environment in a forthcoming article.

Why we care. Posts are one of the critical tools for communicating updates to customers. Indeed, Google created a special COVID-19 Post category last week.

For more on how to manage information and listings on GMB right now, see Google My Business: When should you use ‘special hours’ vs. ‘temporarily closed’? and our recent local SEO edition of Live with Search Engine Land.