Google has quietly published a whole new set of manual actions around Google News and Google Discover policies and guidelines. Manual actions are when Google human reviewers apply a penalty to a website or webpages after it has come to Google’s attention that something was done that was not in accordance with Google’s posted webmaster guidelines.

Previously, Google only had manual actions for Google web search related guidelines. Now, Google has added manual actions around Google News and Google Discover.

The new manual actions. Here are the new manual actions listed in the manual actions help document for Google News and Google Discover:

Discover policy violation: Adult-themed content

News and Discover policy violation: Dangerous content

News and Discover policy violation: Harassing content

News and Discover policy violation: Hateful content

News and Discover policy violation: Manipulated media

News and Discover policy violation: Medical content

Discover policy violation: Misleading content

News and Discover policy violation: Sexually explicit content

News and Discover policy violation: Terrorist content

News policy violation: Transparency

News and Discover policy violation: Violence and gore content

News and Discover policy violation: Vulgar language and profanity

Links to these new manual actions were added to both the Google News content policies section and the Google Discover content policies section.

Why we care. If you are in the publishing space, you will want to ensure that you understand these specific manual actions. All these manual actions do are enforce the existing policies and guidelines Google has already published within its help documents. But now, it is possible, that your website or web pages can receive a manual action through Google Search Console for violating any of these listed guidelines above.

To read through the specifics of each guideline, see the full list on Google.