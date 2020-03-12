Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

You’ve got some more time to transition to parallel tracking for Video campaigns. The deadline has been moved to June 15.

Coronavirus-related delay. “Given recent global events, we wanted to give everyone extra time to make this transition,” Nicky Rettke, product management director for Google Video Ads wrote in the announcement Thursday.

How to opt-in. If you’re ready to switch parallel tracking, you can still opt-in now. In your Google Ads account, click “Settings” from the “All campaigns” view. Then go to “Account Settings” > “Tracking.” Switch on “Parallel tracking.”

Why we care. For advertisers using third-party click tracking solutions, parallel tracking helps landing pages load faster by processing the tracking separately from the page load. Video is the last campaign type to shift to parallel tracking. Google already requires it for Search, Shopping and Display campaigns.

Notable is the “global events” mention in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. This is a seemingly minor shift, but it’s indicative of the disruption the outbreak is causing for companies and employees at all levels.

Related: