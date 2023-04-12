Google has released the April 2023 product reviews update. This is the second product reviews update of 2023 and the seventh overall.

Announcement. The update was announced on Twitter:

Released the April 2023 reviews update, which now covers reviews about products, services, and things. Learn more about how to write high quality reviews:https://t.co/tdM0JhyyTG — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) April 12, 2023

Google also updated its Search Status dashboard at 9:08 PDT with the following: “Released the April 2023 reviews update, which now covers reviews about products, services, and things. Learn more about how to write high quality reviews.”

Why we care. If your website publishes review content, this will be another update to watch. Check your rankings to see whether your organic traffic improves, declines or stays the same.

Previous product review updates. Here’s a timeline of all Google’s product reviews updates:

