Google has announced it released version 1.5 of the Google Ads Editor. Google Ads Editor is downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. Some advertisers find it more efficient to use the Ads Editor to manage their campaigns over using the web interface.

Google said “this release includes new tools to help you improve your ad strength, support for additional recommendations, and image extensions.”

What is new. Here is a list of what is new in version 1.5 of Google Ads Editor.

Filter by account, campaigns, ad groups, or all items with the same label

Filter by label

Image extensions

Shortcut to jump to previous type

Improved messages for account limit errors

Update to statistics columns

Check ad strength for responsive search & display ads

Detailed recommendations

Merchant feed for App campaigns

Dynamic ads feed

Tips for new users

App pre-registration campaigns

Business name for Local ads

and more recommendations

You can learn more about all the changes over here.

Why we care. These may be welcomed updates to the Google Ads Editor if you use any of these features in the web interface. As Google said this “release includes new tools to help you improve your ad strength, support for additional recommendations, and image extensions.”

This was actually released in November but Google just announced it today.