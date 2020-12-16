Google releases Google Ads Editor v1.5
This update brings new tools for ad strength, support for additional recommendations, and image extensions.
Google has announced it released version 1.5 of the Google Ads Editor. Google Ads Editor is downloadable application for managing your Google Ads campaigns. Some advertisers find it more efficient to use the Ads Editor to manage their campaigns over using the web interface.
Google said “this release includes new tools to help you improve your ad strength, support for additional recommendations, and image extensions.”
What is new. Here is a list of what is new in version 1.5 of Google Ads Editor.
- Filter by account, campaigns, ad groups, or all items with the same label
- Filter by label
- Image extensions
- Shortcut to jump to previous type
- Improved messages for account limit errors
- Update to statistics columns
- Check ad strength for responsive search & display ads
- Detailed recommendations
- Merchant feed for App campaigns
- Dynamic ads feed
- Tips for new users
- App pre-registration campaigns
- Business name for Local ads
- and more recommendations
You can learn more about all the changes over here.
Why we care. These may be welcomed updates to the Google Ads Editor if you use any of these features in the web interface. As Google said this “release includes new tools to help you improve your ad strength, support for additional recommendations, and image extensions.”
This was actually released in November but Google just announced it today.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.