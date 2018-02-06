Google has quietly dropped the tappable shortcuts feature the company released just about a year ago in the Google search app. That feature aimed at giving you a quick way to access Google features without having to search for them.

Andy B. from the Google Search & Assistant team wrote in a Google help thread that the feature was indeed removed to give more prominence to the new feed experience in the search app, which will make it “easier than ever to discover and explore what matters to you,” he added.

Andy B. wrote:

it may be that the tappable shortcuts feature was not used as much as Google expected, and Google ultimately decided to remove the feature. Google is constantly trying new features, user interfaces and experiments, and it should come as no surprise that Google removed a prominent feature in their search app if they feel it was not used much.

