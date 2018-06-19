Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Over the past couple of weeks, Google has been replacing the video box in the desktop search results with a new carousel-formatted video box. First reports of this came as early as June 6, but the big change, according to RankRanger, was on June 15.

The video carousel box gives searchers a way to click and toggle through more than just three videos by clicking on the right arrow on the last video on the right of the box. Here is a screen shot:

RankRanger said, “Video thumbnails had fallen to the point where they appeared on just .8% of all page one SERPS, a mighty 92% loss.” Here is a screen shot of their tracker tool showing the drop of the old formatted video thumbnails:

With the new carousel format, Google can show more than just three videos. In fact, RankRanger said that the average number of videos in a carousel is 8.5 cards per video carousel.

These video carousels are often triggered by using “how to” types of queries but they can also show up for more generic queries such as [video marketing]:

If you are seeing changes to the number of views on your videos, this may explain why.