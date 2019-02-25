Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Google has rebuilt its site speed tool that first launched in 2016, the company announced Monday. Test My Site (which really can be used to test any site without the user being the verified owner) now features more details on a site’s mobile site speed.

What’s new? Within several seconds, the tool will generate a report to show you:

• The speed of both the entire site and of individual pages and whether the site or page speed is faster or slower compared to the prior month.

• A Fast, Average or Slow score for site speed or page speed and a benchmark report against competitor sites.

• The potential impact of site speed on revenue and a detailed list of recommended fixes to increase speed on up to 5 pages on the site.

• A complete report to download and share with your team.

Why you should care. Site speed has been a success metric for ages, and the growth of mobile only amplified its importance. Google cited The State of Online Retail Performance finding that a one-second delay in mobile load time can impact conversion rate by as much as 20 percent. Site speed tools like Google’s can offer directional insights on your site’s performance as well as suggestions for improving load times and, with that, user experience.