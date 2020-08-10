Google announced that the rich results test tool now supports article structured data. Google recently took the rich result test out of beta and announced it will deprecate the older structured data testing tool. So now Google is adding more and more features to the rich result testing tool.

What it looks like. Here is what article structured data looks like when you run it through this tool.

Article structured data. Google supports structured data markup for your articles, like this one you’re reading now. Google said that by adding structured data to your news, blog, and sports article page, you can enhance its appearance in Google Search results.

Enhanced features can include placement in the Top stories carousel, host carousel, Visual stories, and rich result features such as headline text and larger-than-thumbnail images. Your page may be eligible for different features depending on how you code your page.

Why we care. Getting more exposure to your web site from Google search by enhancing your snippets can lead to more traffic to your web pages. This new upgrade to the rich result testing tool helps you better debug issues you may be having with your article structured data, ultimately helping you get more exposure in Google search.