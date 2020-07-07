Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Google announced that it has removed the beta label from the Rich Results Test tool. The tool now “fully supports all Google Search rich result features.”

Deprecating Structured Data Testing Tool. With that, Google said it will begin to deprecate the Structured Data Testing Tool. Google said the old Structured Data Testing Tool “will still be available for the time being.” It does plan to go away at some point in the future, so Google “strongly recommends” that you use the Rich Results Test to test and validate your structured data.

Some history. The Rich Results Test launched in December 2017 as an upgrade for the Structured Data Testing tool, which launched in 2015. The Structured Data Testing Tool is still available over here.

Rich results test. Google said these are some of the reasons to use the Rich Results Test over the Structured Data Testing tool:

It shows which Search feature enhancements are valid for the markup you are providing.

It handles dynamically loaded structured data markup more effectively.

It renders both mobile and desktop versions of a result.

It is fully aligned with Search Console reports.

You can learn more about this over here and the help document is over here.

Why we care. If you are using the old Structured Data Testing tool, you will need to prepare for that tool to go away. Get accustomed to the Rich Results test tool instead.