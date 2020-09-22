A prompt to set up video appeared in the Google My Business (GMB) dashboard at the end of last month, first noticed by SterlingSky’s Colan Nielsen. It didn’t carry any context or explanation and set off speculation about its purpose and functionality.

Though not appearing for everyone, some local SEOs speculated that the “launch” may have been premature. I asked Google about it and a company spokesperson clarified the video prompt is actually related to an announcement made in late May.

Prompt to set up video streaming on GMB profile

Source: Colan Nielsen, SterlingSky

Part of earlier COVID-related product announcements. A Google spokesperson told me, “This functionality is a further extension of our online services announcement earlier this year. Merchants can already note on their Business Profiles that they offer virtual services and add links for booking online appointments. We’re testing some new functionality to help merchants easily get started with video conferencing providers so they can begin offering virtual services. There’s no change to what’s displayed on the Business Profile.”

Video options presented in GMB dashboard

Source: Local Search Forum

Reserve with Google relationship seemingly required. That earlier announcement contained a number of initiatives designed to support small businesses during COVID-19 and help them pivot to online services. Specifically, the video button is for virtual appointments and online classes. New business attributes such as “online classes,” “online appointments,” or “online estimates” have also been added.

Google also explained its Reserve with Google program was being expanded beyond in-person appointments to online services and classes. Working with a Reserve with Google partner is necessary to enable the scheduling functionality for online classes. But there appears to be some business-owner discretion over the video platform used (e.g., Google Meet vs. Zoom vs. Webex). Google was not entirely clear on this point.

It’s also not clear to me whether a business would be able offer virtual consultations (e.g., for sales) outside of a Reserve with Google partner relationship. Right now it appears the booking relationship is required and it may be that any sales consultation would need to be booked through the same scheduling functionality offered for conventional appointments and online classes.

Virtual class online booking flow

In its blog post at the time Google said, “Merchants working with one of these partners can offer online bookings directly on Google and share details with customers about how to pay and join the meeting using their preferred video platform.” The initial Reserve with Google partners mentioned were Booksy, WellnessLiving, Zooty and Regis.

One other thing that I was unable to clarify was whether the virtual classes would be streamed directly on the GMB profile (assume yes) or whether the video module could and would also live on local business websites. However, in its statement above Google says somewhat confusingly, “There’s no change to what’s displayed on the Business Profile.”

Why we care. Six months in, many consumers are still wary of gathering in indoor public places and resuming regular routines. Accordingly, virtual classes and services remain a lifeline for many local businesses during this period of crisis, which could extend well into next year. But online classes and consultations represent a shift in how small businesses will deliver services going forward.

Yelp introduced attributes such as online classes in May, though it’s not facilitating video platform adoption in the way that Google directly is. Small businesses have also been using Facebook live for online classes as well.

I suspect some of the unanswered questions above will become clear shortly as video rolls out more widely and we get a direct look at the functionality in action. Regardless, the move is also noteworthy because it takes Google My Business even further into the realm of digital commerce.