Google has rolled out App campaigns for engagement globally. The ads run across Google Search, Play, YouTube and the mobile app Display Network. Google first introduced the campaign type more than a year ago.

Why we care. App campaigns for engagement are aimed at targeting an app’s existing users bring users back to the app and foster their loyalty and engagement.

How they work. The retargeting ads can feature new offers or content to bring users back who may not have used the app for awhile, have products in their cart, are likely to make in-app purchases, promote an event or sale, or installed but haven’t used the app yet. Like other Google Ads automated campaign types, you submit ad copy, images, videos, starting bid and a budget. The ads are served dynamically across properties.

App campaigns for engagement can also link to business data feeds or product feeds in Google Merchant Center.

App campaigns for engagement target existing users and can run in Search, mobile Display Network, YouTube and Play. Image: Google.

New custom prompt coming. At some point early next year, those feeds will be used to show a “custom prompt” on Google.com that notify users they can complete an action in the app.

To be eligible. Apps need to have an audience size of at least 250,000 installs to be eligible for App campaigns for engagement. Among other requirements, these campaigns also must be set up under separate account from App install campaigns “to ensure you’re optimizing for your defined campaign objectives,” Google explains.