Google rolls out maximize conversion value smart bidding strategy
It is now available in all Search campaigns.
The newest smart bidding strategy in Google Ads’ lineup, maximize conversion value, is now available in all Search
First announced at Google Marketing Live (GML) in May, maximize conversion value aims to optimize for the greatest conversion value within budget.
As with
Google says maximize conversion value uses historical campaign data and the searcher’s contextual signals to determine the “
To use or test out maximize conversion value, you’ll need to be using transaction-specific values or have set conversion values for the conversion types you’re optimizing for from the Conversion page under Tools.
Conversion value rules still to come. Google also teased conversion value rules at GML to give advertisers more flexibility in assigning value to conversion actions. When it becomes available, rules can be set based on characteristics such as location, device
Why we should care. As we noted in May, manual bidding is still available
