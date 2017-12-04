Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Google has launched its annual Santa Tracker to count down the days until Christmas, serving up holiday games and educational resources.

This year’s offerings include coding games to make a dancing elf and one to create original artwork. There is also an elf filter available via a “Santa Snap” game on the Android app: “You can fly your jetpack-ed elf around the globe in Google Maps and take ‘elfies’ with famous world landmarks.”

Google’s Santa Tracker is available for Android, iOS and Chrome. Same as last year, there is an Advent-style calendar on the Santa Tracker home page that will continue to publish new holiday games and information between now and December 24.

So far, Google’s Advent calendar has offered a link to its Santa Tracker Android app, a code instruction game for building a snowflake, holiday translations and a link to the following “Day at the Museum” video:

Starting December 24, Google says the Google Assistant will be able to answer the question, “OK, Google, where is Santa?” to track Santa’s journey, find out how many gifts he’s delivered and learn about holiday traditions around the globe.