Last spring, Google started automatically converting Google-delivered display ads to AMP when served on AMP-enabled pages on publisher sites last year. Now, Google is sharing some stats on how those conversions are working for publishers at AMP Conf and in a year-in-review post. The company also released Real-Time Config to enable publishers to integrate third-party technology without compromising speed.

Google says 31 million domains have adopted AMP. Publishers who have are earning three times more ad revenue per day from their ads delivered by Google’s ad networks, AdSense and DoubleClick Ad Exchange. The company also says there are now more than 100 ad networks supporting AMP.

Real-Time Config: Third-party technology partner support

Real-Time Config is a new component to support third-party technology partners that works with Fast Fetch, a mechanism that launched last August for loading ads on AMP pages — up to 2.7 seconds faster than the legacy mechanism, according to Google.

As part of this, AppNexus announced an integration between AMP and the open-source server-side header bidding solution, Prebid Server. The integration is designed to allow publishers to access header-bidding demand through Fast Fetch.

AMP Ads is now AMPHTML

AMP Ads has been rebranded to AMPHTML “with the goal of accelerating awareness and support for these faster and more secure ads.”

Google is reiterating that AMPHTML ads load up to five seconds faster than non-AMP ads and are more secure, preventing the spread of malware.

The ads can work on AMP and non-AMP pages, so developers only have to build once if they choose to build AMPHTML ads.

AdZerk, Logicad and Google Web Designer now support AMPHTML ads, along with Triplelift, Celtra and DoubleClick.

