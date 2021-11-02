Google said it has “uncovered an opportunity to improve your job posting pages” by simply adding more details in the description property of the job posting structured data.

By doing this, your job posting pages may see a boost in visibility in Google Search.

More details on providing more details. Bobby Panczer, Software Engineer at Google Search, said “in the description section of a posting in the jobs experience on Google Search, we only present text that is included in the description property. That’s why it’s important to include information about job qualifications, skills, benefits, etc. in the description field.”

If you want to ensure that searchers can view the full job description in the jobs experience on Google Search, “review the description field and make sure it includes all information that you may have included only in specific fields (like the qualifications property),” Bobby Panczer said.. He added that “you don’t need to remove the more specific fields; just make sure that you also include the same information in the description property itself.”

Why we care. Many companies are looking to hire and expand their workforce, while some companies are looking to fill open positions. Here is one more way to get exposure for your job openings.

Google is going out of its way to say that you should put more details in your descriptions property field, so it would make sense that you take that advice and make sure your job structure data has the full details, so that you can maximize your job posting pages exposure in Google Search.