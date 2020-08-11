Google has now explained the massive search bug from yesterday was related to an issue with its indexing systems.

Google wrote, “On Monday we detected an issue with our indexing systems that affected Google search results. Once the issue was identified, it was promptly fixed by our Site Reliability Engineers and by now it has been mitigated.”

The confirmation. Here is the tweet confirming the issue and the explanation:

On Monday we detected an issue with our indexing systems that affected Google search results. Once the issue was identified, it was promptly fixed by our Site Reliability Engineers and by now it has been mitigated.

Thank you for your patience! — Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) August 11, 2020

More information. You can learn more about this issue and the impact on sites in our story from this morning.

Postscript. Many, including myself, were not too happy with the short explanation from Google. Gary Illyes from Google tweeted additional information about why the indexing system is vital to how search results show up:

The indexing system, Caffeine, does multiple things:

1. ingests fetchlogs,

2. renders and converts fetched data,

3. extracts links, meta and structured data,

4. extracts and computes some signals,

5. schedules new crawls,

6. and builds the index that is pushed to serving. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 11, 2020

Don't oversimplify search for it's not simple at all: thousands of interconnected systems working together to provide users high quality and relevant results. Throw a grain of sand in the machinery and we have an outage like yesterday. — Gary 鯨理／경리 Illyes (@methode) August 11, 2020